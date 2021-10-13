IAC To Announce Q3 2021 Earnings On November 4th And Host Earnings Video Conference On November 5th

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 4, 2021, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its third quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to answer questions regarding the companies' respective third quarter results.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GtCymG-GSVqZeiHlvNrTVQ

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy, and operates Dotdash and Care.com, among many others. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE IAC