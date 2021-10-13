HOBO Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Support Safe, Decent, Affordable Housing

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second generation, family-run brand, HOBO, celebrates 30 years of crafting high-quality leather goods by recently pledging a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity International to expand the global housing nonprofit's work to improve and increase access to safe, decent and affordable shelter.

100% of the purchase price ($30) of every HOBO Annapolis Shopper sold will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

"When we started HOBO 30 years ago, our house was everything. Answering phone calls from the kitchen and shipping bags from the back porch, we never would have made it without the security of the place we called home. This is why we are proud to support Habitat for Humanity," said HOBO Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Koren Ray. "We share Habitat's belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live. We are inspired by their vision for change and the opportunities they are creating to help people."

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, HOBO is adding the Annapolis Shopper to its collection and donating 100% of the purchase price ($30) from the sale of each tote to Habitat for Humanity beginning October 12 and while supplies last. Additionally, online customers will have the option to make a $1, $5, $10, $15, $25, or $50 donation to Habitat for Humanity at checkout.

Employees will have the opportunity to engage in local Habitat volunteer opportunities through the end of 2022, including three build days with Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, which is located near HOBO headquarters in Annapolis, MD.

"We're thrilled to welcome HOBO as a new partner committed to supporting Habitat's work in the U.S. and in the Chesapeake Bay area," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity. "It became clear the partnership would be a natural fit. Just as HOBO stays true to its roots, Habitat partners with families to set down roots and build a strong foundation for their futures."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About HOBO

Discovery is at the heart of everything we do. That's why our leather goods are designed with pockets for planning, and plotting. Crafted for a long-term relationship and made better with use and wear. As a second-generation, family-run brand, we cherish quality, craftsmanship and originality. We exist to inspire confidence and self-expression. Giving you color and choice so you have the freedom to go where you want to be. Weaving together beauty, soul and purpose, stitch by stitch, to craft the life you love. Learn more at hobobags.com.

