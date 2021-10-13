Globe Life Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Third Quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. At that time a copy of the Company's Q3 - 2021 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Third Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, October 21, 2021

11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

929-477-0577

(Pass Code: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

