Case-Mate Becomes First Major Mobile Accessory Company To Offer Its Consumers Ability To Pay With Cryptocurrency By Teaming With BitPay

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Case-Mate, the industry leader in tech protection and stylish mobile accessories, announced they will begin accepting cryptocurrency by teaming up with BitPay, the global leader in blockchain payment technology.

BitPay supports payment in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI, and BUSD).

Case-Mate's CEO, Steve Marzio, says "We are excited to partner with BitPay to reach new customers, particularly outside the United States, by offering the ability to pay in all major cryptocurrencies." Stephen Pair, BitPay CEO adds, "Case-Mate has demonstrated its forward-thinking innovation in products for over a decade and we are proud to help them now offer their growing global consumer base the most cutting edge in blockchain payment options.".

BitPay operates just like any other payment method for users that want to pay with cryptocurrency and is faster and safer than traditional payment methods. Crypto payments reduce high fees and increase payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay enables businesses like Case-Mate to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto.

About Case-Mate

Case-Mate is the world's leading mobile accessories brand, designing fashion-forward cases for mobile technology and tablets. Since 2006, the company has helped consumers express their individual style with products that protect, adorn, and enhance their mobile devices. Working with top designers from around the world and using cutting-edge technology and distinctive materials, Case-Mate's team of technology and design aficionados have created an extensive collection of cases right for any style and every occasion.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

