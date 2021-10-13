- Membership advances the ability of Athos to communicate their use of systems biology and computational science to develop precision medicines for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Athos Therapeutics Announces their Corporate Circle Membership to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Participation in the "IBD Innovate" Conference - Membership advances the ability of Athos to communicate their use of systems biology and computational science to develop precision medicines for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athos Therapeutics, Inc., a late preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of first-in-class precision therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced their Corporate Circle Membership to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and participation in the IBD Innovate conference.

(PRNewsfoto/Athos Therapeutics)

Athos Therapeutics Announces their Corporate Circle Membership to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

At the IBD INNOVATE: Product Development for Crohn's & Colitis™ conference (https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/ibd-innovate) Athos will be presenting exciting new data regarding its innovative platform to develop precision medicine therapeutics for IBD patients.

Athos uses a systems biology approach to characterize the heterogeneity of IBD pathobiology at the molecular level. The Company is developing precision therapeutics by the stratification of IBD patients into specific molecular subtypes.

"Athos is committed to develop first-in-class IBD therapeutics that will be in stark contrast to currently prescribed medications for IBD that are limited by low efficacy, dangerous side effects, and a non-specific approach that fails to address multiple IBD patient subtypes," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Athos. "Our membership with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation will enhance our collaborative efforts with the foundation, FDA, and other pharmaceutical companies to develop IBD precision therapeutics. We are honored to be a member of CCF's corporate circle."

"The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation represents the premiere non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis," said Allan J. Pantuck, MD, MS, Chairman and Chief Medical Officer of Athos. "We look forward to supporting its mission and working closely with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation to help find new treatments and improve the quality of life of those affected by these diseases."

John Mize, Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation added, "The Foundation is committed to finding new and better treatments for IBD and improving patient quality of life. We are grateful to Athos for supporting our mission and appreciate the impact Athos is making on the IBD community."

About Athos Therapeutics

Athos Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage preclinical biotech company developing small molecule therapeutics for autoimmune diseases using a highly innovative chemistry and computational process. The co-founders of Athos include a co-founder of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into disease interactomes and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. ATH-63, the Company's lead drug compound, is moving into a Phase Ia human clinical trials for patients with Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease Q12022. Pipeline programs include lupus and multiple cancers.

About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. Our work is dramatically accelerating the research process; we also provide extensive educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. For more information, visit http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Athos Therapeutics