FII Institute partners with global entities for 5th Anniversary FII

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is proud to announce 16 partnerships with some of the world's largest companies and entities ahead of the 5th Anniversary of FII on October 26-28, 2021, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As a global nonprofit foundation, the partners will support the work of the FII Institute to make an impact in five areas: AI, Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

The 5th Anniversary FII will take place under the theme "Invest in Humanity". Discussions will revolve around the investments that will create the greatest benefits for humanity, as multiple sectors witness a renaissance in the post-COVID era. The platform brings together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media in a global forum to explore pioneering solutions addressing society's challenges and propel action towards their realization. The three-day conference will include interactive summits on Investing in Education; Investing in the Metaverse; and Investing in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said, "We are delighted to welcome all of our partners to FII Institute. Each partner brings unique expertise, strategies and thought leadership, crucial to supporting our mission to positively impact on humanity."

"At FII we believe in inclusivity as the prerequisite for effective cross-border collaboration to help resolve some of the most pressing issues faced by humanity. Our partners are leading companies and organizations from both the public and private sectors and have all expressed their eagerness to join hands with us to address the challenges and to help serve humanity."

Founding Partner

Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia (PIF)

Vision Partner

Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabia (MISA)

Strategic Partners

BNY Mellon, a global investments company

HSBC, one of the largest banking and financial services organizations

Ma'aden, the largest mining company in Saudi Arabia

NEOM, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory — a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future

Reliance Industries, a multinational conglomerate company

Royal Commission for AlUla, the commission working to preserve and develop the 2,000-year-old archaeological AlUla site in northwest Saudi Arabia

SABIC, a global leader in chemicals

Saudi Aramco, a public petroleum and natural gas company, and one of the largest companies in the world by revenue

Saudi National Bank (SNB), one of the Kingdom's biggest banks

SoftBank Vision Fund, one of the world's largest technology-focused investment funds

Saudi Telecom Company (STC), the Saudi-based leading telecom and technology services provider The The Red Sea Development Company, the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project, The Red Sea Project (TRSP)

Summit Partners

Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia

Sanabil Investments, a financial investment company specialized in global private investments

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

