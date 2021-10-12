Celebrate Virtual International Observe the Moon Night with NASA

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to participate in several of NASA's virtual activities in celebration of International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 16. This celebration provides opportunities to learn about lunar science and exploration, observe celestial bodies, and honor personal and cultural connections to the Moon.

A week of festivities begins with the "Global Moon Party" on Oct. 9 from 6-9 p.m. EDT, continues with social media activities, and ends with International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 16. Public participation will be open through Oct. 23.

The Moon will be a waxing gibbous on Oct. 16, offering great opportunities for viewing along the terminator – the line between night and day.

How to participate:

The Moon is a stepping stone to learning more about our solar system, galaxy, and universe. This year's event shares the same date as the launch of the Lucy mission to explore the Trojan asteroids and help us better understand our solar system's origins.

NASA has pursued lunar exploration for decades. Later this year, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch – the first in a series of missions that will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in the coming years with the Artemis program.

Refer to NASA's Moon viewing guides to make the most of your observations:

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, with support from many partners. LRO is managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe

For more information about LRO, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/lro

For more information about the Artemis program, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/

For more information about the Moon, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov

