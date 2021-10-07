U-Haul Shares Plans for Self-Storage Facility Coming to Durango

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago

DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® retail and self-storage facility is coming to Durango thanks to a 5-acre land acquisition south of Wilson Gulch Drive and north of the Highway 160 exit ramp.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)
U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Durango, scheduled for completion by 2023, will include a three-story building encompassing more than 80,000 square feet. The facility will house more than 500 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul acquired the property on Oct. 1.

"Durango hasn't had a U-Haul-owned and -operated self-storage facility," said Dave Hellmers, U-Haul Company of Southern Colorado president. "Our customers have been driving across the state line into New Mexico to gain access to U-Haul storage. Developing this land will translate to greater convenience for Durango residents, and enable us to meet growing demand."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Durango will offer an expansive retail showroom, truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

While the store is under construction, nearby U-Haul neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Hellmers plans to hire at least 10 Team Members to staff the Durango store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Durango is one of the most beautiful cities in America, and U-Haul is excited to invest in its future," Hellmers added. "We're working with city officials and our neighbors to improve access to residential mobility and self-storage. This facility will benefit everyone for many years."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge 
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com 
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-shares-plans-for-self-storage-facility-coming-to-durango-301402497.html

SOURCE U-Haul

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.