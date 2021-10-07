Mobisoft Infotech Introduces Event Transportation Solution for Large Sports and Entertainment Events

Mobisoft's branded event transportation solution now enables global events to solve complex operations, streamline logistics, and provide better guest experience

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobisoft Infotech, a Houston-based global leader in transportation solutions, has announced the launch of its exclusive Event Transportation digital solution for large sports and entertainment events to elevate brand value and operational efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and significantly decrease costs.

Mobisoft Infotech is an ISO 27001:2013 certified global digital product development company with a focus on providing innovative products and services with cutting-edge technology in the transportation and healthcare industries.

Mobisoft Infotech has successfully served events in the United States, the UK and Australia. Mobisoft's solution has operated more than 90,000 rides, 43,000 guests/players, and 1200 drivers across all the events.

The solution has resulted in a 40% decrease in time-to-request processing and a 43% reduction in time for resource allocation processing.

Most event operators manage transportation manually with their dispatch and coordinator staff, which can be inefficient, time-consuming and expensive. Mobisoft's solution automates all the manual processes with digital technologies that enable efficient optimized routing, trip assignments and driver visibility.

Mobisoft Infotech's event transportation management solution enables global events to overcome logistical challenges by providing an innovative digital experience that offers:

Player/Guest Mobile Application, Chauffeur App and Operation & Dispatch console

Cars and shuttles (buses) transportation management

Accreditation system and player portal integrations

Priorities and privileges management

Manual and Auto Dispatch

Live Dashboard: Realtime dashboard with KPIs and statistics

Multi-event support

"Large-scale events present organizers with massive logistical challenges related to transportation, including efficient resource allocation, asset tracking, guest safety, data privacy and authentication, to name just a few," said Nitin Lahoti, co-founder and director of Mobisoft Infotech. "Via our event transportation solution, Mobisoft Infotech partners with event organizers to elevate guest experience and engagement, streamline process digitization, improve operational efficiency, and enhance brand value."

To learn more about Mobisoft Infotech's event transportation management solutions, click here .

About Mobisoft Infotech

Mobisoft Infotech is an ISO 27001:2013 certified global digital product development company with a focus on providing innovative solutions and services with cutting-edge technology. Mobisoft partners with businesses of all sizes to build, improve and scale products across platforms leveraging disruptive technologies and combining design, engineering, and innovation to make its clients successful. For more information, please visit www.mobisoftinfotech.com

