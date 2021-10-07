Hotels.com Is Searching for a Bath Boss To Help Save the Hotel Bathtub The job of Bath Boss comes with a six-night stay at three different NYC hotels each equipped with a luxurious tub, a $5K "salary" and a $1,000 travel stipend

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine that you check in to your hotel room and *gasp* there is no bathtub! (we know, the actual horror). It's shocking, but the hotel bath may soon become an endangered species , instead of one of the ultimate ways to kick back and relax during your hotel getaway.

Apply to be Hotels.com's “Bath Boss” to help save the hotel bathtub and spend a week enjoying NYC’s best baths.

Driven by the sheer passion for saving this essential hotel life experience, Hotels.com has created the coveted position of "Bath Boss." This role will drive awareness of the very crucial cause of doing absolutely nothing but relaxing in the bath filled with your favorite luxury oils and salts for questionable amounts of time. If you're ready to soak to the point of prune, we need YOU, our self-proclaimed claw-foot connoisseur, to embark on a trip to three luxurious hotel properties in New York City and experience the ultimate Tour de Tub.

The Hotels.com Bath Boss will spend two nights each at Mr. C Seaport , The Dominick and The Langham , from Nov. 9–15, 2021, exploring each property's soaking selections, with the main duty of luxuriating in their epic tubs and documenting the journey. Did we mention you'll be put up in The Dominick's Landmark Penthouse? Along with a $5K "salary*" (for all that hard work, duh), the Bath Boss position includes benefits like a $1,000 travel stipend, plush bath accessories, and custom robe, slippers and eye mask to set the tone for the ultimate hotel experience.

"We are seeing less and less of the hotel bath as space limitations or lack of use push the amenity to only the most luxurious hotels," says Shannon Lovich, the head of PR and communications North America at Hotels.com. "We are passionate about this classic component of hotel life and wanted to bring light to the important cause of saving the hotel bath."

Are you an expert soaker with the potential to be a Bath Boss? Go to Hotels.com/BathBoss to apply by Friday, Oct. 15, at 12 a.m. CT. The most qualified Bath Boss will be selected and notified by Oct. 19, 2021. Must be 21+ to apply.

*Our lawyers wanted us to tell you that this is not really an actual job, so if you really want to get into it see our terms and conditions here.

