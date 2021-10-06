Unique Production Company Debuts with Top Notch Development Projects

PHOENIX and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's rare for a production company to announce their premiere with a slate of programs already in development, but that's exactly what sets Bandit Productions apart.

With offices in Phoenix and L.A., Bandit Productions is open for business with major projects already in progress.

With offices in both Phoenix and Los Angeles, Bandit is open for business with several major projects already in progress and represented by top L.A. A3 Artists Agency. Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves turned to Bandit to produce his new docuseries, as well as a NASA astronaut and astronaut wrangler whose journey will take viewers truly out of this world.

The boutique development and production company creates unique, entertaining and dynamic programming for cable networks, syndication and digital platforms. Bandit has already earned a reputation for creating alliances with exceptional talent and partnering with groundbreaking producers and directors to develop content that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

"Through decades of experience, we've cultivated partnerships with networks, talent and agencies to make sure we are teamed up with the right people," said Bob Sullivan, Co-Founder & CEO of Bandit Productions. Sullivan is co-owner of the studio, along with his business partner Tim Sullivan.

With decades of experience in content creation, Bandit's team is a powerhouse of TV industry leaders with a proven history and long-standing tradition of innovation and technological advancements. Together Sullivan and Head of Development Lisa Knapp have a combined 60+ years in creating, selling and producing original programs for broadcast television, cable networks, syndication and streaming platforms.

Bob Sullivan brings to Bandit a career that spans more than four decades in television. As a recognized industry leader, Sullivan's roles have included SVP of Programming for TEGNA Media overseeing new program development, market research, strategic planning, syndication acquisitions and business development. While at TEGNA, he created and successfully launched four nationally syndicated programs including Daily Blast Live and the talk show TD Jakes. He held a similar position as VP Programming for Scripps Television where he created and launched three nationally syndicated shows, including Right This Minute and The List. Most recently, Sullivan oversaw the transformation of three new business lines as General Manager for Sneaky Big, a full-production film studio and live production hub for CBS Sports, Turner Sports, The NFL Network and Bleacher Report for The Alliance of American Football, among others. In addition, he helped create and sell options on three original programs to Discovery, Netflix and NBC's Peacock Network.

Lisa Knapp boasts a very diverse career in the entertainment industry of bringing exceptional content to the marketplace. Knapp was executive producer and showrunner for a wide range of critically acclaimed shows, including The Bachelorette, Momma's Boys, Gene Simmons' Family Jewels, Knievel's Wild Ride and Your Chance to Dance. She was also head of development for 44 Blue Productions and Anvil 1893. She has strategically developed content for VH1, Bravo, Spike, Own, Style, TruTV, History, A&E, Lifetime, Oxygen, ID and WETV. Knapp launched and ran Wendy Williams' Productions, producing Wendy Williams: How You Doin' Broadway?, Celebrities Undercover and Death By Gossip.

'To announce the premier of our company with two exceptional projects in development, speaks to the work we have done in the industry," added Sullivan. "These projects were highly sought after and demanded an experience level that very few production companies have."

Currently in development is the highly anticipated Helio Castroneves Docuseries. On the heels of his 4th Indy win, Helio is one of the most popular drivers in IndyCar. This fast-paced, emotional and entertaining series follows Helio as he preps for races and gets ready to rip up the track … while juggling his almost teenage daughter, his partner Adriana, his restaurants and PR engagements.

The Place I Saw From Space is also in development and about to go to market. NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott and Astronaut Wrangler Christina Korp round up astronauts from all over the world and take them to far-flung places on our amazing planet … places they have only seen from space. With unprecedented access to the world's space centers and programs to intimate journeys with astronauts themselves, The Place I Saw From Space takes us to space and back again, giving us a never-before-seen view of how space travel affects our world today.

Bandit has partnered with BitFire Networks & Studios to ensure its production skills are unmatched. By partnering with these entities, Bandit offers services that other production companies simply can't offer. BitFire Studios is a world class production facility with AR/VR (XR) capabilities, including virtual environments with LED floors and walls, the only one of its kind in North America. The network offers end-to-end broadcast video and transmission capabilities. Bandit will use these facilities when productions warrant, resulting in innovative, groundbreaking programming content for a wide array of distributors.

Marc Kamler at A3 Artists Agency represents Bandit Productions. A3 has earned a stellar reputation and garnered access to all the major players in the industry.

