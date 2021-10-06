IntroSnap Contest Allows Sales Execs to Win Cash Prizes While Driving Sales Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IntroSnap, the leading charitable gifting platform for B2B sales execs and BDRs, launches the first Give Back and Close! Contest, a cash prize event where IntroSnap users can win up to $3,500 cash. This is an opportunity for sales execs, BDRs to pocket cash just by doing their normal outreach to book meetings and close deals.

Anyone can join the contest by signing up for free at www.introsnap.com . Contestants can win these prizes simply by sending charitable gift offers to prospects from the IntroSnap app.



Playing is easy and helps drive sales results. The winning users are those who score the most points. Points are gained by sending IntroSnap charitable gift offers to prospects, customers, partners or any other recipient they wish. When recipients accept the charitable gift, even more points are scored.

The top three points leaders after 60 days win cash prizes of $2,000 for 1st place, $1,000 for 2nd place and $500 for 3rd place. Learn more at www.introsnap.com/contest

IntroSnap enables Sales execs and BDRs to book more meetings and win more deals through the relationship built by giving to a cause that matters to the recipient. The recipient selects from over 1 million charities for the donation. Recipients can find local charities, schools, animal rescue, food banks, any 501(c) org that matters to them.

IntroSnap users are seeing up to 4 times the meeting booked rate and 2 times their close rate, a huge impact to sales success.

The unique approach offered by IntroSnap helps sales and marketing teams drive business growth while simultaneously being a force for good in the world. The prospect is happy, the charity benefits and the revenue team benefits by closing more business - a win-win-win for all involved.

IntroSnap enables revenue teams to implement personalized charitable gifting for sales, BDRs and marketing teams. Today's revenue teams are investing in ways to be more personal and meaningful with prospect communications which builds the relationships necessary for great sales results. By sending IntroSnap charitable gift offers to prospects and existing customers, the recipient can select any charity they prefer from over 1 million in IntroSnap's system.

