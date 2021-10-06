Immortals Signs Exclusive, Multi-Year Partnership with Nitto Tire

Nitto Tire and Immortals will bring authentic and engaging activations to gamers and esports fans beginning fall 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immortals esports organization has signed leading manufacturer of off-road and street performance tires, Nitto Tire, to become The Official Tire of Immortals through 2022. The partnership will see the two brands collaborate across Immortals' League of Legends LCS franchise and VALORANT competitive teams, co-develop customized content series, and engage gaming influencers.

As part of the partnership, Nitto Tire will serve as presenting partner of social content activations. The co-produced content series will range from celebrating fandom through fan art to marrying Nitto Tire's love of tech in esports with mobile streaming rigs constructed out of tires and custom keyboard giveaways. Additionally, Immortals' LCS team jersey will have the Nitto Tire logo prominently featured on the sleeve.

"Nitto Tire sees strong strategic alignment with Immortals. The team's passionate following and innovative approach lend well to our own 'enthusiast first' ethos," said Stephen Leu, Nitto Tire, Director, Brand Publishing Department. "We are excited to see how our two worlds will converge through our upcoming world-class activations and campaigns."

Leaning into the ethos of 'fueled by enthusiasts,' Immortals will connect gamers to the high-performance tire brand based on the intersection of their love of gaming and other passions.

"As beloved enthusiast brands and industry-leading innovators, Immortals shares exciting synergies with Nitto Tire," said Brett McGrew, Immortals VP, Partnerships & Activation. "These synergies serve as the foundation for this partnership by putting us in a position to authentically connect with our community in a meaningful way."

The partnership kicks off this fall with custom content, giveaways, and social media activations.

About Immortals

Founded in 2015, Immortals is a US-based esports and gaming organization that competes across multiple premier esports titles including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift. Through its competitive operations as well as community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more, Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg and follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Snap .

About Nitto Tire

Nitto Tire ( www.nittotire.com ) develops performance tires for all uses, including racing, off-road and street. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facilities in both Japan and the United States, Nitto provides innovative and high-quality performance tires for the most demanding automotive enthusiasts. For more information about Nitto or its products, visit the company's website or contact the company directly. Nitto is a registered trademark of Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc., located at 5665 Plaza Drive, Ste. 250, Cypress, CA 90630.

