Air Products' Americas President Francesco Maione to Deliver Keynote Speech at the Gases and Welding Distributors Association Annual Convention on October 9 Air Products Foundation Contributes $10,000 to Support "GAWDA Gives Back" Initiative

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Francesco Maione, president, Americas, will deliver a keynote speech at the Gases and Welding Distributors Association (GAWDA) Annual Convention on Saturday, October 9, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Maione will discuss his professional journal, business philosophy and the future of industrial gas distribution in his presentation "Creating Value Together – Looking Back, Looking Forward."

Air Products representatives attending GAWDA will be available at contact booth 602 from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, October 8. GAWDA attendees are invited to stop by to learn about Air Products' safe and reliable industrial gas supply and innovative solutions that can help independent distributors address customer challenges. Maione and other Air Products representatives will also host an invitation-only reception to foster existing customer relationships and promote continued success working together.

For the fifth consecutive year, Air Products is supporting the "GAWDA Gives Back" initiative with a $10,000 contribution from the Air Products Foundation. The donation supports the Children's Literacy Center (CLC) and its mission to build a life of success through a foundation of literacy. CLC works with families and the community to provide effective literacy programs that help the struggling reader.

In addition, to show its commitment to building the next generation of skilled workers in the gases and welding industry, Air Products announced that Kassidy Tohm of Ferris State University is the recipient of this year's $2,500 Air Products Women of Gases and Welding Scholarship. Tohm is pursuing a degree in welding engineering and technology. She has been a member of the American Welding Society since her junior year of high school and is currently part of a student chapter at Ferris State.

Air Products and the American Welding Society jointly established the Air Products Women of Gases & Welding Scholarship in 2012. Inspired by GAWDA's Women of Gases and Welding Committee, the $50,000 scholarship program is aimed at helping women develop the skills required to pursue technical careers.

