WTIA Appoints April House as President of HR Benefits, Inc.

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced it has appointed April House as President of its subsidiary, HR Benefits, Inc. (HRBI). HRBI provides over 500 businesses and their employees with access to medical, 401K programs, business insurance, personal insurance and business consulting. With over 15 years experience in the healthcare industry, April brings a wealth of expertise and passion to her role.

"WTIA is a highly dynamic organization with a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion across all facets of its business," said April House. "Throughout my career I've observed first-hand how prioritizing DEI in healthcare positively impacts health outcomes. Joining WTIA as the President of HRBI provides a promising opportunity to serve small businesses and improve the quality of life for their employees."

April joins WTIA from San Diego Workforce Partnership where she served as Chief Administrative Officer responsible for strategic planning, P&L management, operations oversight, and the DEI strategy. Leading through a new growth strategy, April astutely built teams and delivered operational efficiencies to achieve organizational priorities and a sustainable growth trajectory. Prior to this, April served as the Vice President of Population Health and Performance Excellence at San Ysidro Health. April has also supported the advancement of population health and clinical quality objectives for Health Net, United Healthcare, and Sharp HealthCare. She is a licensed nurse and U.S. Navy veteran.

"April is a transformational change agent. Her in-depth knowledge of the healthcare and insurance ecosystems will bring immediate value to companies and employees participating in WTIA programs," said Michael Schutzer, CEO of WTIA. "The combination of April's leadership and operating experience in high-performance organizations will ensure our offerings are of high value and accessible to all."

April earned her Bachelor's degree in Health Education from Trident University, and her Master's in Healthcare Administration from the University of Southern California.

About WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.

