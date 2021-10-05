TNT to Televise Premier Live Golf Event - Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. ET - from Wynn Las Vegas, Home of the Only Golf Club on the Las Vegas Strip

Turner Sports to Exclusively Present Capital One's The Match Featuring Golf's Most Intense and Competitive Rivals - Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka - in Head-to-Head Showdown TNT to Televise Premier Live Golf Event - Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. ET - from Wynn Las Vegas, Home of the Only Golf Club on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Sports will present the next installment of Capital One's The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series, which will bring together two of golf's most intense and competitive rivals – Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – in a head-to-head showdown.

Turner Sports to Exclusively Present Capital One’s The Match Featuring Golf’s Most Intense and Competitive Rivals – Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka – in Head-to-Head Showdown

TNT will exclusively televise the 12-hole event, to be held the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 26, with live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET from Wynn Las Vegas, home of top-ranked Wynn Golf Course, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip. TNT's presentation of Capital One's The Match will also be simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN.

DeChambeau won in his first time competing in Capital One's The Match – pairing with Aaron Rodgers – this past July, when they topped Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Winner of the 2020 U.S. Open and an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR overall, DeChambeau is currently the No. 7-ranked player in the World.

This will be Koepka's first appearance as a competitor in Capital One's The Match, though through his foundation he donated $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts during Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity in May 2020 in connection with a memorable front-nine birdie from Brady. Koepka also owns eight PGA TOUR titles, including four Major Championship victories over a three-year span: the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship and 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open.

DeChambeau (2-0-1) and Koepka (2-2-0) were both members of the victorious U.S. Team's resounding win over Europe at the recent Ryder Cup.

Live coverage of the match play event will once again feature unprecedented access with players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with their competitor and the broadcast commentators.

Capital One's The Match has raised nearly $30 million in support of various charities and initiatives and has generated nearly 10 million meal donations through Feeding America and other organizations.

A partner since the event's inception, Capital One will return as title sponsor of Capital One's The Match, which is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR. Presenting partners will include Michelob Ultra, and DraftKings will return as sports betting partner. E-Z-GO, Wheels Up and Wynn Resorts will also serve as associate partners. Further details about social, digital and broadcast brand integrations throughout the event will be shared in the coming weeks.

Designed by Tom Fazio and his son, Logan, the Wynn Golf Club is a 6,722-yard, par-70 championship length golf course and is considered one of the best courses in Las Vegas. The golf course at the Wynn resort offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course's 18 picturesque holes. The golf amenities at Wynn Las Vegas, a five-star luxury hotel, are regarded as second to none.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its expansive partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and the National Hockey League. The Turner Sports portfolio also includes Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the B/R app, with premier brands including House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting, B/R Walk-Off, and B/R Gaming. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products. Visit the Turner Sports online pressroom for additional press materials; follow Turner Sports on Twitter at @TurnerSportsPR.

Visit the Turner Sports online pressroom for additional press materials; follow Turner Sports on Twitter at @TurnerSportsPR.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Contacts:

Gerry Manolatos

Turner Sports

gerry.manolatos@warnermedia.com

(917) 406-5314

Deanna Pettit-Irestone

Wynn Las Vegas

deanna.pettit-irestone@wynnlasvegas.com

(702) 770-2120

TNT to Televise Premier Live Golf Event – Friday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. ET – from Wynn Las Vegas, Home of the Only Golf Club on the Las Vegas Strip

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas