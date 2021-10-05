Royal Cup Coffee & Tea Celebrates 125th Anniversary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Cup, Inc. is celebrating 125 years of coffee and tea excellence this month. The Birmingham, AL based Company is a manufacturer and distributor of quality coffees and teas to restaurants, hotels, resorts, offices, and convenience stores across the county.

Founded in 1896 as the Batterton Coffee Company, the coffee was said to be fit for royalty so when the organization was purchased by the Smith Family in 1950, it was aptly renamed Royal Cup Coffee. Built on a foundation of quality, consistency, and customer service; Royal Cup grew rapidly from an Alabama coffee and tea supplier in the southeast to ultimately a nationwide distributor of its products.

"Quality was just as important then, as it is now. It is part of everything we do and if we ever lose sight of that, we will lose sight of our competitive advantage," shares owner and Chairman of the Board, Bill Smith, Jr. "We focused on determining the best way for all consumers to enjoy a consistent quality cup of coffee from their favorite restaurant no matter where they were across the country."

Royal Cup provides customers with more than simply high-quality coffee and tea. The industry leader skillfully sources coffee and tea from well-known origins around the world. Their world-class roasting and manufacturing facility has the capacity to produce more than 80 million pounds of coffee annually. Royal Cup is also known to provide loaned beverage equipment, customer service, administrative and marketing support as well as route, parcel and broadline distribution from their Birmingham headquarters. Currently operating nearly 70 distribution centers across the country, the organization also offers field-based sales support and equipment maintenance which reaffirms Royal Cup is truly a nationwide, full-service solution for customers.

"Celebrating such an elite milestone anniversary is testament to all Royal Cup team members, both past and present," shared President and Chief Executive Officer, Chip Wann. "Our company values are rooted in five key areas: quality, service, people, integrity, and value. These values are the housed at the core of what we do, which have helped our organization thrive, and they will continue to carry us through our next 125 years."

To share in their 125th Anniversary, Royal Cup will release a limited edition 12oz Rainforest Alliance™ certified coffee sold exclusively on Amazon later this month and will celebrate with customers, friends, and followers across social media throughout October.

