OpenBench and HemoShear Therapeutics Agree to Pursue Rare Disease Target Using Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBench, Inc., an emerging leader in AI-enabled small molecule discovery, entered into an agreement with HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, to use the OpenBench virtual screening platform to identify novel, potent inhibitors of an undisclosed rare disease target.

Under the terms of the agreement, OpenBench will receive payment for successful identification and experimental confirmation of novel chemotypes that meet HemoShear's potency and developability criteria. In exchange, HemoShear gains exclusive access to OpenBench's proprietary screening technology vis-á-vis its rare disease target of interest. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are excited to support HemoShear's efforts to identify clinically relevant therapeutic candidates for a rare disease with significant unmet patient need," said OpenBench CTO James Yoder. "We feel confident that the OpenBench technology will pair nicely with the HemoShear REVEAL-Tx™ platform to help identify potent, developable hits and optimize the likelihood of success for this HemoShear discovery program."



OpenBench adds HemoShear to a growing list of partners that includes one private and two public US-based biotechnology companies.

About OpenBench

OpenBench, Inc. is a private, venture-backed virtual screening platform that partners with small molecule biotechnology companies to enrich preclinical discovery. OpenBench specializes in hit discovery against structurally-enabled disease targets, offering a results-driven solution whereby OpenBench partners only pay after Hit material has been experimentally confirmed to meet potency and developability criteria. OpenBench is currently engaged in four industry partnerships and two academic collaborations across a range of therapeutic areas. To learn more, contact OpenBench at discovery@opnbnch.com or visit https://www.opnbnch.com to sign up for a hit discovery consultation.

