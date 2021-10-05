Kaleidescape Announces New Compact Terra 18TB Movie Server

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, the industry leader delivering the finest private cinema playback experience, announced today the availability of the Kaleidescape compact Terra 18TB movie server. Extending the Terra server product line, the Kaleidescape Terra 18TB is available from Kaleidescape's dealer network.

Kaleidescape, the industry leader delivering the finest private cinema playback experience, announced today the availability of the Kaleidescape compact Terra 18TB movie server. Extending the Terra server product line, the Kaleidescape Terra 18TB is available from Kaleidescape’s dealer network.

The new compact Terra 18TB can store up to 300 4K movies and download 4K full-length movies in as little as 10 minutes.

"Kaleidescape is committed to offering products in a vast array of storage sizes, showing our ongoing effort to meet a wide range of Kaleidescape customer needs," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "The new Kaleidescape compact Terra 18TB can store up to 300 4K movies with download speeds equivalent to the larger Kaleidescape four-drive Terra servers. With 50% more storage than the recently introduced Kaleidescape compact Terra 12TB, it's the perfect mid-level addition to our Terra product line."

With the power to download feature-length 4K movies in as little as 10 minutes on gigabit internet and support up to five simultaneous 4K movie playbacks on different projectors and TVs around the house, the Terra 18TB is ideal for customers looking to make an investment with a mid-level Kaleidescape system that can instantly play their favorite movies, television shows, and music events. As with all Kaleidescape products, customers can incrementally increase storage by adding more movie servers, choosing from the compact Terra 12TB, compact Terra 18TB, Terra 24TB, Terra 48TB or Terra 72TB. This allows the customer's storage capacity to easily grow over time along with their collection of content.

The Kaleidescape Terra is the foundation of a multi-room Kaleidescape Strato movie player system, designed from the ground up to deliver an unparalleled private cinema experience. Designed with a similar profile to a Strato C movie player, the Terra 18TB can be mounted beside a Strato C in a 1U rack space, using Kaleidescape's custom rack mount for efficient shelf storage.

Terra 18TB is also an ideal add-on to an existing Strato S, to provide more storage, increase download performance, or support additional playback zones.

The Kaleidescape Terra 18TB movie server will be priced at $9,995. Accompanying Strato C players are priced at $2,995 each.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury private cinemas. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing private cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

The Kaleidescape Terra is the foundation of a multi-room Kaleidescape Strato movie player system, designed from the ground up to deliver an unparalleled private cinema experience. Designed with a similar profile to a Strato C movie player, the Terra 18TB can be mounted beside a Strato C in a 1U rack space, using Kaleidescape’s custom rack mount for efficient shelf storage.

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company’s Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleidescape)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaleidescape