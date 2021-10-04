Paine Lake Signs Jayda to Development Deal

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Lake LLC has signed Jayda Nalamlieng (Jayda) to be an Executive Producer and help develop a show with her in a leading role.

Paine Lake LLC has signed Jayda (@jjayda) to be an Exec Prod. to develop a comic talk show with her Thai-American POV.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, UCLA graduate Jayda has earned more than 455,000 followers on Instagram (@jjayda) due to her stylish takes and humor. She is Thai-American and uses that background to provide insight on topics ranging from people, food, fashion, music and pop culture.

"Jayda is a dynamic talent with refreshing comic timing," says Robert Philips, Managing Director of Paine Lake and an Executive Producer on the project. "We're delighted to develop this show with her."

Others attached to the project are Charinee Chinavicharana Philips, also as an Executive Producer. Of counsel to Paine Lake is Jennifer Batista of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Paine Lake LLC is a private equity, entertainment and hospitality production house, based in Studio City, CA. Paine Lake is a recent Executive Producer of Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila, featuring the Food Network star. Paine Lake also has a horror movie under development, The Havana Syndrome.

