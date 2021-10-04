Cox Conserves Heroes Voting is Open

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public voting to select the 2021 Cox Conserves Heroes grand prize winner is open now through Friday, Oct. 15.

The program, a partnership between Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land, recognizes volunteers nationwide who create, preserve or enhance shared outdoor spaces in their local communities.

The James M. Cox Foundation will donate a total of $140,000 to environmental nonprofits selected by 12 Cox Conserves Heroes, including $50,000 to a grand prize winner selected through a public voting process.

Cox and The Trust for Public Land selected regional Cox Conserves Heroes from dozens of nominations submitted this summer. The public are invited to vote for their favorite from the four regional finalists through Oct. 15.

"The 2021 Cox Conserves Heroes have worked to build and preserve hundreds of miles of public trails, fostered a respect for open spaces and contributed to improving the environment in their communities," said Maury Wolfe, assistant vice president of corporate responsibility and public affairs for Cox Enterprises. "Their deep commitment to the environment benefits communities at large and gives us hope for a better, greener future."

"Over the past year, we've seen just how essential publicly accessible nature is to our mental and physical well-being. But across America, 100 million people—including 28 million kids—do not have access to a park or quality green space close to home," said Diane Regas, president and CEO of The Trust for Public Land. "We're proud to join Cox Enterprises in recognizing these incredible volunteers who are helping to close our country's park equity gap by bringing quality green space to their communities."

Visit coxconservesheroes.com/vote to vote for one of the four finalists.

Cox Conserves Heroes is part of the national Cox Conserves sustainability initiative that was launched by our chairman, Jim Kennedy. Since 2007, we've invested more than $1 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies and set goals to send zero waste to landfill by 2024 and become carbon and water neutral by 2034.

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

