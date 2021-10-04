Broadcom Inc. to Host Broadcom Software Investor Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, will host its Broadcom Software Investor Day 2021 in New York on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Interested parties can register for the event at https://event.broadcom.com/InvestorDay2021/home.

Broadcom Software Investor Day 2021 will begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET and will include presentations from Tom Krause, President, Broadcom Software Group, and Broadcom Software Group's Infrastructure and Security Software executives. The event will conclude at approximately 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET.

A webcast replay along with presentation materials will be available after the conclusion of the event on Broadcom's Investor Relations website at https://investors.broadcom.com under Events & Presentations.

Broadcom Inc., (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

