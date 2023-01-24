Proven Performers - Top Tier
Lewis Toyota
A premier Kansas Toyota dealer, Lewis Toyota has a huge selection of new and used vehicles. Lewis Toyota offers Toyota service & parts, an online inventory, and outstanding financing options, making Lewis Toyota of Topeka a preferred dealer serving Topeka, Kansas City, Lawrence and Manhattan area buyers.
Proven Performers
Capital City Flooring
Capital City Flooring is a locally owned flooring showroom, offering high quality flooring materials at the best possible prices. Whether you're looking for resilient flooring like luxury vinyl or something with timeless design like tile, we want to help you make the right choice! That's why we have design professionals on premise to help guide you every step of the way.
Kidz Trapp Topeka
KidzTrapp is an event entertainment company that provides the community with an easily accessible and safe outlet for family and youth entertainment. We bring the fun to you, and help create an unforgettable experience!
Laces
Laces offers hot, trendy clothes and shoes that are edgy and practical, interesting and comfortable.
Long Lighting Consulting
Long Lighting Studio is family-owned and operated since 2000. They serve customers' lighting needs from a single bulb, to complete builds and remodels. While other companies may offer similar services, Long Lighting offers an unrivaled personal touch.
Nauling's Texas BBQ & Soul Food
A taste of Texas in every bite, located in Downtown Topeka at 10th and Quincy.
Premier Farm & Home
For more than 20 years, Premier Farm & Home has been a one-stop shop for farm, garden, and yard equipment in the Topeka, KS area. Our locally owned and family-operated business carries a variety of products from the top brands in the industry. For repairs, replacements, and more, stop by today or give us a call for more information.
TopCity.tech
Offering computer repair, IT management for business, tech services for your home and more for more than 37 years.
With Jules
With Jules offers blankets, socks, candles, teas and cocoas - all the stuff that makes you feel warm and cozy at home.