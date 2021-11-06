American Legion Mount Auburn Cemetery Clean Up: A Post 421 project has been in the works for several months to clean and veteran gravesites that have been neglected over the years. Weed hackers, rakes or any lawn care type equipment should be brought for the cleanup. The coordinated cleanup will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 916 SE California St. in Topeka.

Sunflower Salute Veterans Day Parade: Brig. Gen. John Rueger, Joint Forces Headquarters - Kansas will be the Grand Marshall for the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10th St. and Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

Celebration of Freedom Parade: Soldiers of the 226th Engineer Company will take part in the parade, which will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 300 S. Gordy in El Dorado.

Freedom Fest Expo: Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor and the Kansas Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion will support the Freedom Fest Expo with a static display of military equipment, a climbing wall and an information booth on Saturday, Nov. 6, at All Veterans Memorial Park, 933 S. Commercial St. in Emporia.

Wichita Veterans Day Parade: Soldiers from the 635th Regional Support Group, Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 170th Maintenance Company will take part in the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the corner of Central and Main in Wichita.

Veterans Day Commemoration: Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian, will be the flag bearer for the commemoration which will start at noon on Sunday, Nov. 7, in Gage Park on 10th Ave. and Gage Blvd. in Topeka.

Southern Coffey Co. High School Veterans Day Ceremony: Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Curry, assistant battalion operations sergeant, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter will be on static display ahead of the ceremony which will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1010 N. Main in LeRoy.

Cloud Co. Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony: Soldiers of the 997th Brigade Support Battalion will provide a color guard for the ceremony at Cloud County Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 2221 Campus Dr. in Concordia.

Veterans Day Commemoration: There will be a Veterans Day Commemoration at Paige Field on the Spring Campus. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter will be on static display along with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Soldiers from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion will also be on-site to provide information about the Kansas National Guard from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at W 117th St. in Overland Park.

Free drink treat at Scooters: Scooters will offer a free drink treat of any size to veterans with their military ID from open to close on Thursday, Nov. 11.

State Farm Free Coffee to military members: Topeka State Farm Agent Julie Fischer will offer free coffee for all current and former military service members in recognition of Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2655 SW Wanamaker, Suite E - Topeka.

Veterans Day Parade: Soldiers from Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor, driving an M1A2 Abrams tank, will take part in the parade. Brig. Gen. Michael Venerdi, director of the Joint Staff, Joint Forces Headquarters, will ride in the parade in a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle from the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery. He will also be the guest speaker for the ceremony. The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 4th and Commercial St. and will end following the ceremony at 11 a.m. at All Veterans Memorial at Soden’s Grove, 1000 S. Commercial St. in Emporia.

Flag-Raising Ceremony: Soldiers of the Regional Training Site - Maintenance will provide a flag detail and participate in a flag-raising ceremony and cannon salute at Salina Area Technical College at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2562 Centennial Rd. in Salina.

Leavenworth Veterans Day Parade: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 501 Delaware St., Leavenworth.

Veterans Day Parade: Capt. Randall Fish, commander, 995th Maintenance Company, will be the guest speaker at the parade and ceremony which will begin at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, on Main St. in Clifton.

Veterans Day Commemoration: Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day commemoration at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in Valley Falls Memorial Park, 1001 19th St. in Valley Falls.

Veterans Ceremony: Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Haney, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, will be the guest speaker at a ceremony to honor local veterans The event will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in the McLouth High School gym at 217 Summit St. in McLouth.