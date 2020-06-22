Businesses hiring in NE Kansas

(MGN) (MGN | MGN)

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jobs have been lost due to the coronavirus, and many are looking for work. Below we will post job openings available in the region to help those who are looking.

ADM Crosswind Petfoods

ADM Crosswind Petfoods is hiring! We currently have positions available in Topeka, Sabetha, Hiawatha and Kansas City.

Packager

Packaging Operator

Mixer Operator

Extruder Operator

Maintenance Technician

Quality Technician

APPLY HERE

Alma Creamery

Located in Alma, KS, Alma Creamery has been producing handcrafted cheeses since 1946 and is looking for new members to join our packing and production teams. Alma Creamery is offering full-time positions and competitive wages. Applicants can apply by calling 785-765-3522, emailing info@almacheese.com, or through the Contact Us page on their website.

WEBSITE

Alma Foods

Alma Foods LLC, has openings for Production Team Members. Team Members will work in our food processing facility located in Alma, Kansas. Alma Foods offers competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package. Applicants will be considered for all production vacancies available.

APPLY HERE

Berlin-Wheeler

Berlin-Wheeler is a family owned and operated business with strong roots in Topeka since 1951.We are currently expanding our inbound and outbound call center and have immediate employment opportunities available.Are you an energetic well-spoken customer service professional wanting to join our growing team. What about wanting to work from home, full time hours and/or part time hours M – F? Our floor is open 8am – 6pm.

Sounds great, but no experience? No problem, we are willing to train!*Full time shifts at 40hours per week – willing to train and great benefits!*Work from home opportunities – with equipment provided!*Pay starting between $10.50 - $12.50 per hour!*Health/Dental/Vision insurance offered after thirty (30) days.*Retirement savings plan.*Full time and Part time shifts.*Flexible schedules*

And many more incentives…

Applicants can apply at www.berlinwheeler.com or contact our human resources team at hr@berlinwheeler.com

APPLY HERE

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant

Line Cook/Prep Cook: High Volume professional Line cooks needed. Paying top dollar for the right person. Experience in fast pace line cook settings is a must. You must be able to cook meats, fish, vegetables, soups and other hot food products as well as prepare and portion food products prior to cooking. Will perform other duties in the areas of food and final plate preparation including plating and garnishing of cooked items and preparing appropriate garnishes for all hot menu item plates. Must be able to work all shifts (days, nights and weekends). Position could lead to shift leader and manager over time if you are motivated. Applications can be filled out at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, 417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611 (37th & Kansas Ave).

Food Runner: Are you looking for an entry level position at a growing brewery and restaurant? Do you like to work at a fast pace? Do you have an eye for detail? Can you communicate effectively and provide outstanding customer service? If so come join the team at Blind Tiger as a food runner. The ability to work days, nights and weekends preferable.. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity, fill out an application today! Applications can be filled out at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, 417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611 (37th & Kansas Ave).

Servers: We are looking for highly motivated, customer-oriented people with excellent people skills. Knowledge of point of sales systems (POS) is helpful. The ability to work days, nights and weekends preferable. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to work for a locally owned, high volume, growing Brewery and Restaurant! Applications can be filled out at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, 417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611 (37th & Kansas Ave).

Assistant Kitchen Manager: Looking for a self-motivated individual to assist in leading our kitchen staff. The Assistant Kitchen Manager will report to the Kitchen Manager and will carry out daily responsibilities in our from-scratch kitchen. Need an individual that can both exhibit culinary expertise as well as kitchen leadership. Responsible for: Help develop and oversee kitchen standards in quality and excellence. Assist with development of menus and catering. Ensure kitchen stock levels are maintained, taking inventory, assisting with product orders. Overseeing kitchen stations to ensure standards of cleanliness and production are maintained. Ensure all guest dishes are prepared consistently, as specified, and in a timely manner. Monitor and manage kitchen costs.

Work with the Kitchen Manager to develop daily specials. Receive and organize kitchen deliveries. Assist with the development and growth of kitchen staff to ensure all product exceeds guests expectations. Requirements: Able to communicate well with others at all levels. Strong decision making skills. Ability to stand for long periods. Able to work well under pressure. Excellent time management skills. Self-motivated. Strong people skills. Applications can be filled out at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant, 417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611 (37th & Kansas Ave).

Front of House Manager: A great new career is waiting for you at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant. Put your passion for service, commitment to excellence and unrelenting drive for success to work for a Locally Owned and Growing Brewpub. An exciting opportunity currently exists to join our team as a Front of House Manager. We want our success story to be your success story.

Do You Have What It Takes?

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant managers have a wide range of responsibilities managing a locally owned and growing business. Our ideal candidate will have a proven track record in:

* Driving sales and profitability

* Operational excellence

* Selecting and training top talent to build high performing teams

* Leading a team to achieve goals and objectives

Real Life - Benefits For You We offer several benefits that will protect your health, ensure your future and provide the tools you need to succeed at work and in life.* Competitive Pay* Medical and Dental* Paid Time Off for vacation and sick days

It is our mission to make a difference in Topeka where we live and do business every day. If you are a values-driven leader with a track record for results, apply today by emailing your resume or stop by 417 SW 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66611 and drop one off.

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer, committed to inclusion in the workplace.

Burger King

TEAM MEMBERS AND MANAGERSCompetitive Pay, Flexible Hours, Fun Atmosphere, Scholarship Opportunities & Career Advancement Opportunities

APPLY HERE

Cambridge Kitchen & Bath

We are hiring for a full time installer on our remodeling team. Pay will vary based on experience. Any interested applicant can email us at info@ckbkansas.com to get more information. Visit our website at www.ckbkansas.com today to see why it’s an exciting time to be a part of our growing team!

WEBSITE

Capper Foundation

Capper Foundation is hiring for positions in Butler, Cowley and Shawnee Counties.

Capper Foundation is a seeking qualified candidates for the following positions in Topeka:

*Development Services Specialist

*Job Coach

Come join our team and help build abilities each and every day. Visit www.capper.org/careers for complete job descriptions and links to apply online.

CJ Foods/Lortscher Animal Nutrition

APPLY HERE

Dillon’s

To help keep stores stocked with fresh, affordable food and essentials, Dillons is now hiring, with immediate positions available throughout the store and with our pick up service.

APPLY HERE

Dollar General

As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the Company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.

APPLY HERE

Federal Government Jobs

Job openings across the federal government.

APPLY HERE

Fuel Expresso

Fuel Expresso is hiring for customer service representative and food service representative. Fuel Expresso locations are in Lebo and Ottawa. If you are a people person this is the job for you. Positions can be part time or full time this will work for you. Opening on all shifts. We are 24 hours truck stops. Send resume to mmcombes@hotmail.com.

Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay is currently hiring entry level and experienced maintenance mechanics.

APPLY HERE

Gage Animal Hospital

Gage Animal Hospital, a premier, well-established small animal practice in Topeka, Kansas, is seeking to add one full-time Associate Veterinarian and one part-time Associate Veterinarian to its team. We offer a collegial, fast-paced environment in a spacious, well-equipped facility. Candidates with at least two years of experience, basic surgical skills, and a willingness to learn additional surgery, as well as new graduates, will be considered. GAH offers a very competitive starting salary, with an additional signing bonus and generous benefits. Call us at 785-272-8876 or send a resume to info@gageanimalhospital.com

Grandma Hoerner’s Foods Natural & Organic Food Processing Production Plant

We are currently looking for outstanding candidates to join our team. Contact us at 785-765-2300, email your resume to jobs@grandmahoerners.com, or visit us on indeed.com.We are family owned and operated. Come work with a company that has stability, and offers opportunity for advancement. Grandma Hoerner’s is always closed on Sundays for Family and Faith.Grandma Hoerner’s is located off of I-70 at exit 324, just a few miles from Manhattan

jobs@grandmahoerners.com

Haag Oil

Haag Oil company is hiring for all 31 stores located in NE Kansas for customer service clerks. Applications can be filled out in person at 2901 S Topeka Blvd Topeka, KS 66611, or emailed to carriemiller@haagoilcompany.com.

Heritage Management Corporation

Immediate openings for temporary, part time and full time Property Managers, Maintenance Technicians and Grounds positions at multiple locations in Topeka. Please email resumes to admin@hmctopeka.com

Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc.

A leading insurance marketing firm – is expanding its team and has an immediate need for a full-time, highly motivated life insurance sales marketer to join our growing team in Topeka, KS. Our company works with independent insurance agents and advisors from all over the country, specializing in annuities and life insurance. We are looking for someone who is an aggressive sales professional seeking opportunity to work with insurance agents across the country. Reviewing current policies, updating where needed and uncovering other assets that might be better positioned in annuities or life insurance products.Compensation and Benefits:- Competitive Salary plus bonus potential- 401 k with company match- Room for advancement based on performance- Medical Benefits- Vacation Pay- Great office culture- Continuous training and development will be provided

To Apply: Click the link Life Insurance Sales Marketer. Please include a brief cover letter with your resume.

Jayhawk Pawn & Jewelry

Retail Sales:

Assistant Pawn BrokerSeeking to hire a full-time staff member to greet and serve customers! Our client offers a broad array of products to a variety of clientele. Each day you will learn something new about a product (how to price, how to sell, mark up) prepare product for sale and so much more. We train staff for every aspect of the position and extend courtesy and knowledge to our clients.

• 40 hours per week.

• Drug screen and background checks are performed post 30 days employment.

Assistant Pawn Broker Retail Clerk duties:

• Partner with co-workers to create a positive and memorable customer experience

• Greet and interact with customers to determine their individual needs

• Assist customers with buying decisions

• Standard bookkeeping familiarity to process sales, closing the draw and creating tickets

• Effectively communicate to customers regarding legal aspects of the industry

• General store duties

Qualifications:

• Prior retail experience, strongly preferred

• 21 years of age (to handle firearm sales)

• Customer service experience required, minimum of 2 yearsJob Type: Full-timeSalary: $11.00 to $12.00 /hour

APPLY HERE

J B Turner and Sons Roofing and Sheet Metal

J B Turner and Sons Roofing and Sheet Metal are hiring Entry Level and Experienced Roofers and Sheet Metal Workers. Apply in person at 6840 SE Johnston Street, Topeka

Jensen Communications LLC, Topeka, KS

We provide service solutions for clients. We are Technology Strategists. The best part of working with us is that every day is a new day

- the challenge is new, the client is different, the location is different

- if you like variety, on the spot change, and the ability to manage your own hours

- this job is for you!

Operating hours are standard with a professional environment

- 8am to 5pm, Monday - Friday.

You will have the opportunity to learn about advanced technology in a “real world” environment.

Core Responsibilities:

• If your expertise is software- you would be an excellent candidate!

• Assist customers with troubleshooting and other technical issues

• Represent the Jensen Communications brand well in the community

• Travel from office to office solving minor technology issues

• Interact with customers

• Resolve problems

• Look for ways to enhance customers technology (software and hardware)

• Lift up to 40 pounds

Qualifications:

• 1-year help desk experience required

• 1-year IT support experience required

• Basic understanding of computer and technology troubleshooting required

• Advanced Windows 10 Workstation Support knowledge preferred

• Microsoft Cloud & Servers knowledge preferred

• Small Business Networking knowledge preferred

• Must be a self-starter and self-motivated

• Exceptional customer service skills

• Ability to think logically and problem solve

• Ability to remain calm in high stress situations

• Ability to diffuse tense situations

• Valid driver’s license

If you meet or exceed the above requirements, please send us your resume!$15 - $20 an hour

APPLY HERE

Johnsonville

Located in Holton, KS is hiring for production members.

1st and 2nd shifts available

Great base pay and benefits + monthly bonus eligibility

785 364-3126E-mail for details: ataylor@bannercreek.com

“Just Left” - Linn, KS

Must be 18 or older

Bartender/cook

Waitress/waiters

785-348-5560

KanEquip

KanEquip, a leader and trusted partner in providing quality products, support, and innovative solutions to agricultural producers in the Midwest is hiring!

APPLY HERE

Kansas Neurological Institute

The Kansas Neurological Institute practices a person-centered philosophy and supports our residents so they can have the quality of life they deserve by recognizing their individuality, honoring their choices, protecting and maintaining their health, helping to build and maintain their relationships with others, and making sure they are included in every aspect of their lives: in their homes, in their jobs, and in the community.

KNI has 135 residents with dedicated home staff tending to their every need. KNI Nursing and Habilitation Departments blanket the entire campus. KNI is currently hiring full-time and PRN RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and CMAs. If you have questions regarding employment with the Kansas Neurological Institute, you may contact Human Resources at 785-296-5342 or email kni.sharp@ks.gov

APPLY HERE

Kansas Central School Bus

- Topeka pay range $16.60 - $20.40

- Kaw Valley (St.Marys and Rossville) pay range is $13.85 - $17.95

There is also a $500 training bonus!Some of the benefits of becoming a professional school bus driver:

- Flexible Hours

- 401k

- Life Insurance

- Holiday Pay

- CDL Reimbursement

- Child Ride-A-Long Program

Perfect for:

- Stay at home parents

- *no daycare needed

- Bring your children with you

- Retirees

- Shift workers

- College students

E-mail to Apply

Key Staffing

Key Staffing is hiring for direct hire, temp-to-hire, and temporary positions including Accounting, Payroll, Audit, CPA, Commercial Lending, Ag Lending, IT, Software Development, Architecture, Auto, CFO, Customer Service, Administrative, Labor, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Custodial, HVAC, Sales, Insurance, Project Management, Property Management, and many more.

APPLY HERE

K-State Credit Union

You’re a natural leader who leads by example. You do what’s right - for customers and associates - and you love to inspire others to do the same. You have a knack for motivating and leading teams to create an exceptional member experience cultivating long-lasting relationships. Apply these skills to become a Branch Manager at K-State Credit Union and help fulfill our mission to connect our community to unmatched banking value, backed by passionate service - because what’s good for our neighbors is good for us all. We value each member and understand that people want to do business with people who care!

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

• Leverage your leadership and communication skills to partner with team members to make every entrance into the branch a warm and welcome one.

• Keep management informed of branch activities, progress toward established objectives, and of any significant issues. Request assistance when necessary. Send weekly updates to VP of Operations on happenings in the branch. Maintain communications with the main office; prepare and submit standard reports; attend scheduled management meetings.

• Attend training to include overnight travel to stay up on compliance, position education, and current events.

• Act as a lender, processing & approving member loans within established polices & limits. Ensure the branch achieves assigned loan production goals.

• Continually coach the team to improve branch productivity and meet established goals. Conduct regular sales meetings, reviews, and analyze branch activity reports and coach to achieve desired results.

• Monitor branch operating results relative to established objectives and ensure appropriate steps are taken to correct unsatisfactory conditions. Ensure branch operations are conducted in accordance with established CU policies and procedures & within legal & regulatory requirements. Stay current on operational procedures & reliably communicates updates to staff.

• Represent the branch as appropriate in its relationships with members, sponsor organizations(s), suppliers, other financial institutions, and similar groups.

• Oversee team scheduling & practice efficient labor utilization. Administer time and attendance for assigned staff including approval of all sick, vacation, and overtime as well as approving timecards and following proper payroll timeliness and procedures. Track individual progress and conducts timely performance appraisals. Work together with Human Resources to formulate and implement corrective actions as needed.

• Ensure new products, loan funding, referral , and employee accuracy goals have been accomplished by the branch.

• Maintain confidentiality in all K-State Credit Union and member matters.

• Present a positive image of the K-State Credit Union through professional appearance and courteous attitude.

Knowledge and Skills Needed:

• 5+ years of experience in a financial institution with a minimum of two years of supervisory experience.

• Bachelor’s Degree preferred; Equivalent knowledge attained through on the job experience will be considered.

• Proven leadership and supervisory skills.

• Significant levels of trust and diplomacy, in addition to normal courtesy and tact, required.

• Ability to motivate and influence others while fostering sound relationships.

• Outstanding interpersonal, problem solving, leadership, and organizational skills.

• Self-motivated, enthusiastic, with a positive, can-do attitude.

Who you work with and for is one of life’s biggest choices. Are YOU ready to take the next step with K-State Credit Union?

$48-56k

APPLY HERE

Kwik Staff

At Kwik Staff we assist employees on improving their career goals and provide our customers with the most effective business solutions. We help employees find the position they are looking for. We staff for many different daily roles including but not limited to: Housekeeping, Serving, Customer Service, Janitorial, Construction, and Construction-clean up. We also have positions for skilled labor including but not limited to: Account Management, Front End Receptionist/Clerical, Framers, Concrete Finishers, and more. You can view our current job openings and apply on Facebook, Indeed on our personal website or in person. Our friendly staff is here to help. For more information please click on the links below or call us at 785.430.5806.

WEBSITE

Larry’s ShortStop

Larry’s ShortStop in Topeka, KS is hiring all shifts. Apply in person or call (785)806-2223.

Lawrence Presbyterian Manor

Lawrence Presbyterian Manor is a special place. Home to hardworking, independent thinkers. Self-reliant people who are used to living life on their own terms. Our residents appreciate the value of great planning and the freedom to determine their own destiny. This culture starts with our friendly team members. Everything we do is about providing a great experience for our residents—and is rooted in our heritage as a faith-based, not-for-profit organization. We have a passionate, caring, and long-tenured team, and we’re always looking for the next addition to join us.

Lawrence Presbyterian Manor is hiring for:

- Housekeeping

- Dietary Aide

- CNA’s

APPLY HERE

Leiszler Oil Company

Leiszler Oil Company is hiring at all our convenience and food service locations.

Leiszler Oil Company is a third generation marketer for ConocoPhillips with multiple locations in NE Kansas.A list of open positions can be found at www.Leiszlerjobs.com

APPLY HERE

Little Apple Veterinary Hospital

The Little Apple Veterinary Hospital in Manhattan is now hiring for the busy spring and summer season. Veterinarians, Veterinary Technicians, Veterinary Assistants and Pet Care Staff. We are a BUSY 5 Doctor practice in the Little Apple, and we are the only AAHA Accredited Hospital in Riley County, Kansas! Please send resumes to: Little Apple Veterinary Hospital, 909 S. Seth Child Road, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502 or E-mail: reception@littleapplevet.com

MedServices Personnel

MedServices Personnel is a small clinical staffing agency staffing all of Northeast Kansas! They are currently looking for temporary full and part time staff to help out during this time of crisis. If you have questions you can call 785.286.3977 or email jami@medservicesnow.com.

WEBSITE

Midwest Concrete Materials

Midwest Concrete Materials, established in 1927, is a family owned and operated company providing construction materials and services in over 18 counties in NE Kansas. We are currently hiring CDL drivers and Precast Operators.

APPLY HERE

Midwest Health

Midwest Health is looking for Hospitality Aides for each of our senior living communities. These employees will help check call lights, deliver meals to our residents, and spend time with our seniors who are need a little extra care right now. Apply online at one of our many locations. Search for the Hospitality Aide position and all of our open jobs will appear. We are also actively hiring CNAs, CMAs, LPNs, and RNs too!

APPLY HERE

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Sector is Hiring!! Are you interested in expanding your career through experience and exposure, all while supporting a mission that seeks to ensure the security of our nation and its allies? If so, then Northrop Grumman is the place for you. As a leading global security company, we provide innovative systems, products and solutions to our customers worldwide. We are comprised of diverse professionals that bring different perspectives and ideas, understanding that the more experiences we bring to our work the more innovative we can be. As we continue to build our workforce we look for people that exemplify our core values, leadership characteristics, and approach to innovation. We are looking for qualified candidates to work in our Topeka location supporting the USPS customer. If you have expertise and experience with the following, please email Elvira Thomas @ Elvira.thomas@ngc.com directly or visit our careers site.

Assembly Screening Technicians

Technicians – Fabrication and Mechanical ( CNC Machinist)

Parts Supply Clerks

Quality Assurance Inspector

Business Planning Analyst

Health & Safety Analyst

Software Application Analyst

APPLY HERE

Papa John’s

Papa John’s announced today the company is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. The pizza company is committed to the communities it serves by delivering meals and offering carryout, meeting a valuable need during these challenging times.

APPLY HERE

Reser’s Fine Foods

Reser’s Fine Foods is still hiring in Topeka! As an important part of the food supply chain, Reser’s Plants must continue to run.Please apply online and you will be considered for all production vacancies. Once hired, you’ll be an essential employee too. Excellent benefits package.

APPLY HERE

Rock Financial

Rock Financial offers industry leading supplemental benefits to business employees. Our products are needed now more than ever. We are growing! We are hiring sales representatives in Topeka and the surrounding area.

APPLY HERE

St. Thomas More Church

Seeking an organized and self motivated individual for full time position. General knowledge of electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and HVAC preferred. Salary based on skills and experience. Benefits included. Send resume to stm@stmmanhattan.com or call 785-776-5151 to apply.

State of Kansas Department for Children and Families

Child Protection Specialist$38,000 - $40,000 a year

As a Child Protection Specialist, you will:

Provide protective and preventive services. Prevention is defined as prevention for out of home placement for children. The Protection Specialist will investigate allegations of abuse and neglect, perform risk and safety assessments, develop safety plans, provide information about and referrals to community resources for at risk families, and make appropriate referrals to contracted family preservation and foster care providers.This position works in a cooperative fashion with customers, staff, and agency partners to provide efficient and effective service. At DCF, the customer is placed at the center of planning, policy development, program implementation, and practice with customer outcomes driving decision-making at all levels. By integrating services, we create and maintain a prevention focus as a way of doing business by interacting and engaging with others to proactively foster well-being.

APPLY HERE

Sunflower Paving Inc.

Sunflower Paving Inc. is a fast-paced company that values each of its employees like family and pride ourselves on staffing the most qualified personnel, from the senior management to the general laborers, in the industry. Must be able to perform tasks involving tough physical labor in a safe manner for all types of related construction projects. Must be dependable, self-motivated and reliable.Currently seeking individuals for:- CDL Truck Driver- Asphalt Laborers- Concrete FinishersEqual Opportunity Employer, Drug Free Workplace, Competitive hourly wageWe offer full benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, Life & Accident coverage, 401(k)

APPLY HERE

TFI Family Services, Inc.

With the coronavirus outbreak shutting down businesses in every state, unemployment rates have spiked in the United States. Despite this, TFI continues to serve children and families, and as such, is continuing to hire for numerous positions across the state of Kansas.To learn more about joining the TFI team, please email Recruiting@np-solutions.org.

APPLY HERE

Topeka Presbyterian Manor

Here at Topeka Presbyterian Manor, we have a special culture of learning, growth, and engagement. Our residents are active, social, witty, and lovable. They live in our communities because it feels like home. Where neighbors gather for regular ice cream socials, play cards, or take classes together to stimulate their minds and interact with each other. This culture starts with our friendly team members. Everything we do is about providing a great experience for our residents—and is rooted in our heritage as a faith-based, not-for-profit organization. We have a passionate, caring, and long-tenured team, and we’re always looking for the next addition to join us.

We are hiring:

Cooks

Ditary Staff

Nursing Staff

APPLY HERE

Trio Community Meals

Cooks Position:

The Cook is responsible for performing food preparation and production tasks efficiently and accurately while following safe food handling policies, procedures, and recipes. Duties of this position include, ensuring portion control, temperature, and appearance of food items is per standard. The ideal candidate will have prior cooking experience preferably in an institutional setting with an emphasis on scratch and high quantity cooking. The ability to read, write and understand directions and to work both independently or as part of a team is also required. This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to 50 pounds. Performs all other related duties as assigned by management.

Food Service Worker Position:

The Food Service Worker is responsible for routine food service tasks in the kitchen, cafeteria, dining room, dish room and special function areas. Duties of this position include preparing, serving and distributing food and may require working in various areas of the department; such as tray line, dish room, cafeteria and storeroom. The ideal candidate must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills. Prior food service experience is preferred. This position requires standing, walking, and bending throughout the entire work day and the ability to lift, stack and maneuver objects that may weigh 30 to 50 pounds. Performs all other related duties as assigned by management.

APPLY HERE

Walmart

In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May. In Kansas, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,600 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

APPLY HERE

If your company is hiring, submit details by sending us an E-MAIL

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.