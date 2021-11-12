Junction City Junction City Thanksgiving Food Drive: Underway now. Junction City is hosting a friendly competition between different departments to see who can gather the largest number of donations for the Geary Co. Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off to the Junction City Police Department at 210 E. 9th St. The drive will end on Nov. 19.

Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Food Drive: Underway now. For every two items donated at Lenorad Meat at 105 NE Quincy in Topeka, the store will donate one free pound of hamburger. The drive will end on Nov. 20.

Topeka Salvation Army Share the Warmth Drive: Underway now. Scotch Fabric Care and the Topeka Salvation Army will provide coats for those who need a little extra warmth this winter. Donations can be dropped off at any Scotch Topeka location or the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th St. in Topeka. The drive will end on Nov. 20. Distribution will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army.

Manhattan Manhattan AAA Southwind Place Thanksgiving Food Drive: Underway now. Six businesses in Southwind Place will help collect food for the Flinthill’s Breadbasket. The drive will end on Nov. 22.

Topeka Downtown Topeka Inc. Holiday Gift-Card Giveaway: Starting Nov. 4, residents can enter to win a $50 gift card to the downtown Topeka business of their choice by completing the Momentum 2027 community survey. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 25 and winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 3, ahead of the Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade. To complete the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Momentum2027

Northeast Kansas 30th Annual Check-Out Hunger Harvesters Campaign: Underway now. Residents can ask store clerks at Hy-Vees throughout the region to add either $1, $5, $10 or $20 to their total to donate to Harvesters through Jan. 2, 2022. This is the largest annual fundraiser for Harvesters.

Manhattan/Ft. Riley/Junction City/Ogden Operation Santa Claus: Underway now. Ft. Riley and surrounding communities help local active duty junior enlisted service members with financial needs by providing gifts for their kids. Soldiers and their families apply for the program through their units. Donations of new, unwrapped toys in the $10 - $20 price range will be accepted at donation boxes at businesses around Fort Riley, Junction City, Ogden and Manhattan.