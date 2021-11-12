DRIVES
|Junction City
|Junction City Thanksgiving Food Drive: Underway now. Junction City is hosting a friendly competition between different departments to see who can gather the largest number of donations for the Geary Co. Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off to the Junction City Police Department at 210 E. 9th St. The drive will end on Nov. 19.
|Topeka
|Community Thanksgiving Dinner Food Drive: Underway now. For every two items donated at Lenorad Meat at 105 NE Quincy in Topeka, the store will donate one free pound of hamburger. The drive will end on Nov. 20.
|Topeka
|Salvation Army Share the Warmth Drive: Underway now. Scotch Fabric Care and the Topeka Salvation Army will provide coats for those who need a little extra warmth this winter. Donations can be dropped off at any Scotch Topeka location or the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th St. in Topeka. The drive will end on Nov. 20. Distribution will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army.
|Manhattan
|Manhattan AAA Southwind Place Thanksgiving Food Drive: Underway now. Six businesses in Southwind Place will help collect food for the Flinthill’s Breadbasket. The drive will end on Nov. 22.
|Topeka
|Downtown Topeka Inc. Holiday Gift-Card Giveaway: Starting Nov. 4, residents can enter to win a $50 gift card to the downtown Topeka business of their choice by completing the Momentum 2027 community survey. Entries will be accepted until Nov. 25 and winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 3, ahead of the Miracle on Kansas Ave. parade. To complete the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Momentum2027
|Northeast Kansas
|30th Annual Check-Out Hunger Harvesters Campaign: Underway now. Residents can ask store clerks at Hy-Vees throughout the region to add either $1, $5, $10 or $20 to their total to donate to Harvesters through Jan. 2, 2022. This is the largest annual fundraiser for Harvesters.
|Manhattan/Ft. Riley/Junction City/Ogden
|Operation Santa Claus: Underway now. Ft. Riley and surrounding communities help local active duty junior enlisted service members with financial needs by providing gifts for their kids. Soldiers and their families apply for the program through their units. Donations of new, unwrapped toys in the $10 - $20 price range will be accepted at donation boxes at businesses around Fort Riley, Junction City, Ogden and Manhattan.
|Shawnee County
|UWGT Christmas Bureau: Underway now. Families who applied during intake days will be adopted by families in Shawnee Co. to have help with holiday gifts and meals. For more information about volunteer opportunities go to https://unitedwaytopeka.galaxydigital.com/need/index?agency_id=117353
Events
|Topeka
|Zoo Lights at the Topeka Zoo: Nov. 19 - Dec. 26. Go to https://www.topekazoo.org/zoolights for tickets and more information.
|Topeka
|Private Igloo Rental at the Topeka Zoo: Enhance your Zoo Lights experience with your own private igloo. To rent an igloo go to https://www.topekazoo.org/zoolights
|Topeka
|Cookies with Mrs. Claus at the Topeka Zoo: Dec. 4, 11 and 18 starting at 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Dec. 5, 1:30 - 3 p.m. Hang out with Mrs. Claus, listen to a holiday story with snacks and crafts and then meet the pronghorns in person. For more information go to https://www.topekazoo.org/zoolights
If you have a holiday drive or event you would like included in the list, click HERE and include a date, time, address and description.
