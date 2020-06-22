Washburn hosts Youth Basketball Camps

It's a happy return to the floor for Washburn men's basketball coach Brett Ballard.

Washburn men's basketball held youth camps for children grades 2-8.

"The quarantine was interesting in a lot of ways.” Brett Ballard said. “But, it's definitely great to be back to be able to conduct a camp. I feel fortunate to be able to do that right now. But, it's exciting and it's fun just to be back in a basketball gym and hear basketball's bouncing again and be around the game."

Children of ages laced up this morning for the second week of summer camps.

"Camps were an important part of my life growing up and basketball camps had a huge influence on me.” Ballard said. “Now, to be able to give back to these young kids is very fulfilling for me."

It all seems back to normal. But, in the middle of a pandemic, Washburn has had to adopt changes.

"Parents know they have a choice.” Ballard said. “If they want to send their kids to camp or if they don't. So, that's first and foremost. And if they do send them to camp, safety and keeping kids healthy is our number one priority."

Camp sessions have been limited to only 40 junior ballers. Hand sanitizer is made very available. Basketballs are disinfected and one ball is assigned per camper. And everyone's asked to maintain proper social distancing. But, even with all the best practices put in place, the camp is one positive case from being forced to shut down.

"Again, we're hoping that doesn't happen, but, we'll make sure we'll do what's right for the campers to keep everyone safe." Ballard said.

Even with the danger still trailing right around the corner, seeing a basketball go through the hoop brings hope of a return to normal.

"We can allow those kids to have that summer camp experience but also keep them healthy.” Ballard said. “We feel like we've got a system in place that we can do both. We're trying to inch back towards normalcy as much as we can and i'm glad to be a part of that."

