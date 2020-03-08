Udoka Azubuike named Big 12 Player of the Year

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike stands on the free throw line during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Kansas won, 64-61. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike has been selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league’s coaches.

Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, and is shooting an NCAA-best 74.8% from the field for the regular-season champion Jayhawks. The 7-footer from Nigeria is the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double.

The awards were announced by the conference Sunday, the day after the end of the regular season. The league’s postseason tournament starts Wednesday in Kansas City.

 