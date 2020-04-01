Topeka West leaves the Centennial League

Topeka West accepted an offer to join the United Kansas Conference. The Chargers will leave the Centennial League and join the new conference in the 2022-2023 school year.

Topeka West principal Dustin Dick said in an email to the school confirming the switch in conferences.

"This is the fastest time frame that the move can occur." Principal Dustin Dick said in the email. "I appreciate all of your patience and support as we explored our options. This was not an easy decision to make, but ultimately we feel like this is the best decision for our students and our school community."

Schools currently in the United Kansas Conference are Basehor-Linwood, De Soto, Lansing, Leavenworth, Shawnee Heights and Turner.

