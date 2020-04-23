The Chiefs draft Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU with the 32nd overall pick in the first round round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Edwards-Helaire (pronounced EE-lair) was the starting running back for the Tigers. The junior running back ran for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns for the National Championship winning LSU Tigers. He also caught 55 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown.

Over his three-year college career, Edwards-Helaire finished with the 15th most rushing yards in LSU school history with 2,103. He ran for the 14th most career rushing touchdowns with 23 career scores.

Kansas City has four more draft picks. The Second and Third rounds will take place Friday and start at 6:00 pm central time on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. The Fourth through Seventh rounds will start Saturday at 11:00 am on the same channel.

The Chiefs have the following picks left in the draft:

Round 2 (63, from 49ers)

Round 3 (96)

Round 4 (138)

Round 5 (177)