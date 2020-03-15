Spring sports canceled through March 22

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released a statement suspending "all spring sports and activities" for the upcoming week.

"Effective Monday, March 16, all spring sports and activities are suspended through Sunday, March 22." KSHSAA said in the statement. "This includes cancellation of all practices and competitions for this week."

This cancellation comes as all Kansas schools were recommended to be canceled for the same time span.

"Please note spring sports team members are prohibited form club or outside team participation and practice during this period." KSHSAA said in the same statement. "Not only would such outside participation be contrary to handbook rule, it would be contrary to the very reason activities are cancelled during the time we seek to mitigate potential transfer of the contagion."