Scholar Athlete of the Week: Josie Weishaar

Jefferson County North high school multi-sport star Josie Weishaar is our Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Kaw Valley Bank.

She's been named an All-State volleyball and basketball player. Also, she's taken home a medal at state track.

Away from athletics, she's in band, National Honor Society and she's an official for youth softball and basketball.

Josie will play basketball at Missouri Western State where she will study education.