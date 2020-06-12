Reigning champion Mac McFarland loses at TGA City Match Play Championship

There will be a new winner crowned at the City Match Play Championship. 2019 champion Mac McFarland lost in his first round of golf played.

McFarland was the top-seeded golfer and was given a bye for the first round of play. 17th-seeded Justice Valdivia bested McFarland and will advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Quarterfinals will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the Semi Finals soon played afterwards. Here are the tee times for the Quarterfinals:

8:30 a.m. - (3) Jerry Kruger vs. (11) Zach Nuss

8:40 a.m. - (2) Adam Head vs. (7) Tanner Knowland

8:50 a.m. - (13) Zach Hillmer vs. (5) Luke Leonetti

9:00 a.m. - (17) Justice Valdivia vs. (8) Bryce Cowan

9:10 a.m. - (15) Patrick Golden vs. (10) Isaiah Tetuan

9:10 a.m. - (14) Scot Duddy vs. (11) Maddox Hight

9:20 a.m. - (16) Brad Foster vs. (9) Tim Warren

9:20 a.m. - (13) Grant Askew vs. (12) Matt Francis