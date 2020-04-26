Path to the League

It was a long, anxious wait.

"It's a little stressful." Washburn guard Kyle Hinton said. "A little anxious. I think the process would work out."

But his name finally appeared on the screen.

"Honestly, it hasn't really hit me yet." Hinton said. "It's been a long journey. Being in this spot that I am right now is just crazy."

Washburn guard Kyle Hinton was picked with the 253rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's looking forward to the new opportunity.

Washburn offensive linemen Kyle Hinton's heading to Minnesota. In the seventh round with the 253rd overall pick, the Vikings selected the athletic Ichabod.

"If you could go back to a young Kyle. And you could tell that young Kyle that, hey man, keep working. You're going to make it in the NFL.What kind of things would young Kyle say?" Mitchel Summers said.

"I would be like, hey, you're crazy probably." Hinton said. "I don't know, I just never really thought that the NFL was an actual possibility for me. You know, I just love football. You know, I'll do whatever it takes to get on the field."

Hinton's selection makes it back-to-back years that an Ichabod has been picked in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"It feels like it's kind of back to the way it should be." Washburn Head Football coach Craig Schurig said. "Seeing a couple of teams with our guys is really neat."

"You want to go higher, you won't to play professionally, Washburn's going to give you a chance to do that." Hinton said.

He's proving that going to a small school doesn't matter.

"The one thing that I know with Kyle is this is his evaluation is easy for coaches." Shurig said. "He checks every box."

"You know, if you really want it, it's all up to you." Hinton said. "The NFL's going to find you. All you've got to do is put in the work."

It's only about the heart and drive to succeed.

"In all my years of coaching, I can't name a player that practiced any harder or had more fun than Kyle Hinton did every day." Schurig said.

"I'm definitely going to take that in to camp and try and show the league that D-2 players have a chance to play in the league and there's a lot of talented players at lower levels." Hinton said.