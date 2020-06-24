One Last Game

This wasn't the finale they expected.

"It was so sudden." Hayden High senior Sarah Clemmons said.

"I just kind of accepted the fact that it was probably over." Hayden High senior Bailey Thompson said.

"When I realized we weren't going to be able to do that again, I was heartbroken." Clemmons said.

It's a sad tale too familiar to seniors around the country. A pandemic takes away a season before it even started.

"Everyone says that it comes by quick, and it does but it shouldn't have come by this quick." Hayden High senior Rosie Anguiano said.

"It was really hard to accept that we never get to really play again together." Thompson said.

"I was heartbroken. Completely heartbroken. I remember tears, me and Bailey in tears for weeks." Clemmons said.

But an opportunity for closure came.

"A week ago, my mom came into my room and was like, 'Hey, we have this opportunity to go out and play one last time." Thompson said.

"My friend Bailey, teammate, she was like, 'Oh yeah, do you want to do this?' and I was like 'Heck yeah." Anguiano said. "I want to be able to be with my team and have fun like we used to."

"Whatever way we would be able to play again, I was totally up for it." Clemmons said.

For at least one more outing, the Hayden softball family was back.

"It didn't matter if we won or lost, it just mattered that we just got to have that chemistry that we left on the field when everything got canceled." Anguiano said.

"Whether I'm on the mound or in the box, I'm so grateful for these teammates." Clemmons said."I wouldn't change it for the absolute world. I think that's why I'm so sad to move on to the next level because I can't take them with me."

One last chance to be on the diamond with your team couldn't be missed.

"Knowing that this is my last chance with my teammates," Thompson said, fighting off tears. "Because I'm not playing next year, really just meant a lot to get one last chance with them."