Oklahoma State football player tests positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19." Ogbongbemiga said. "Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe."

According to ESPN, the Cowboy defender was one of 30 players that returned to campus on Monday. All of those players, coaches and other athletic staff members were tested for the coronavirus.

The ESPN report goes on to say that Ogbongbemiga will be quarantined and retested later on in the week.

Ogbongbemiga was a second-team All Big-12 selection last season. He racked up 100 tackles, 15.5 for loss.

