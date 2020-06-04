NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities

In a league wide memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced NFL coaches will be allowed to return to training facilities starting June 5, 2020.

The memo mentions that this can only occur with NFL teams that has received permission from state and local governments to reopen its facilities.

Coaching staffs will count toward the maximum number of permissible club employees in the facilities. NFL teams will be able to increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100. That number is still subject to state and local government ordinances.

The memo says that coaches and other football staff in higher risk categories or who have concerns about their own health are expected to meet with club medical staffs or personal physicians for any special precautions.

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they won't be holding training camps in St. Joseph on the Missouri Western State University campus. Instead, they will be held at Chiefs facilities.