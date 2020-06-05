NCAA levies one-year postseason ban against OSU men's hoops team

The NCAA has handed a one-year postseason ban for the Oklahoma State men's basketball team. This comes as punishment for allegations that a former Oklahoma State men's basketball coach accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to influence student-athletes.

Bribe payments were said to be between $18,150 and $22,000.

“The conduct at issue in this case was related to a broader scheme that involved money and influence at the intersection of college and professional basketball,” the committee said in its decision. “The scheme resulted in the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals — including college basketball coaches — on conspiracy and bribery charges, and it led to significant NCAA reforms.”

The release issued by the NCAA says that the case originated in Sept. 26, 2017. FBI agents arrested the former associate head men's basketball coach (Lamont Evans) in connection with an indictment and federal criminal complaint. That complaint alleged that Evans "accepted cash bribes from financial advisors in exchange for influencing student-athletes to retain the advisors’ professional services when the student-athletes entered the NBA."

Two advisors testified in federal court that they met Coach Evans and an agreement was made that the advisors would pay about $2,000 per month to the coach.

Further court testimony from the advisors alleges that several meetings where the coach connected student-athletes with these financial advisors.

The committee classified the case as Level I-standard for the school and Level I-aggravated for the former associate head coach. The committee used the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to prescribe the following measures:

- Three years of probation.

- A 2020-21 postseason ban for the men’s basketball team.

- A $10,000 fine plus 1% of the men’s basketball program budget (self-imposed by the university).

- A reduction of men’s basketball scholarships by a total of three during the 2020-21 through 2022-23 academic years.

- A reduction of men’s basketball official visits to 25 during the 2018-19/2019-20 rolling two-year period and to 18 during the 2019-20/2020-21 rolling two-year period (self-imposed by the university).

- A prohibition of men’s basketball unofficial visits for two weeks during the fall of 2020 and two weeks during the fall of 2021 (self-imposed by the university). The university also must prohibit unofficial visits for three additional weeks during the fall of 2020, 2021 and/or 2022.

- A prohibition of men’s basketball telephone recruiting for a one-week period during the 2020-21 academic year (self-imposed by the university). The university also must prohibit telephone recruiting for six additional weeks during the probation period.

- A reduction in the number of men’s basketball recruiting person days by 12 during the 2019-20 academic year (self-imposed by the university). The university also must reduce the number of recruiting person days by five during the 2020-21 academic year.

- A 10-year show-cause order for the former associate head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

- A prohibition of the men’s basketball staff from participating in off-campus evaluations for three consecutive days during the summer evaluation periods in 2020 (self-imposed by the university).

