NCAA delivers updated response to KU Athletics violation allegations

The NCAA sent an updated response to Kansas Athletics' most recent rebuttal of the Notice of Allegations. Included in the NOI are several Level-I violations against the Jayhawks men's basketball team.

The main argument being contested is over responsibility.

All parties involved (the NCAA, KU Athletics, Bill Self, and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend) do not dispute that Adidas and its employees provided "at least $100,000" to three prospective men's basketball recruits. All parties also admit that Adidas and its employees regularly communicated with prospects about recruitment.

However, the NCAA enforcement staff says they differ with the KU on the assertion that Adidas and its employees are not representatives of the "institution's athletics interests." The response also said that Self and Townsend "embraced, welcomed and encouraged" Adidas representatives' "impermissible involvement."

The response included this remark saying:

"It is the overwhelming assessment of the Commission that the state of men's college basketball is deeply troubled. The levels of corruption and deception are now at a point that they threaten the very survival of the college game as we know it...We the commissioners believe that this is a final opportunity to turn the course of college basketball in the right direction. Every stakeholder will have to accept responsibility for what has happened in the past and commit to a new future if we are to succeed."

KU Athletics released this response to the NCAA's reply.

“The NCAA enforcement staff’s reply does not in any way change the University of Kansas’ position that the allegations brought against our men’s basketball program are simply baseless and littered with false representations. As the federal trial proved, adidas employees intentionally concealed impermissible payments from the University and its coaching staff. The University has never denied these impermissible payments were made. For the NCAA enforcement staff to allege that the University should be held responsible for these payments is a distortion of the facts and a gross misapplication of NCAA Bylaws and case precedent. In addition, the enforcement staff’s assertion that KU refuses to accept responsibility is wrong. The University absolutely would accept responsibility if it believed that violations had occurred, as we have demonstrated with other self-reported infractions. Chancellor Girod, Jeff Long and KU stand firmly behind Coach Self, his staff and our men’s basketball program, as well as our robust compliance program.”

