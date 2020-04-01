Marcus Garrett named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett was recognized as the Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year. This award is annually given to the most outstanding defensive player in men's basketball.

The Naismith College Defensive Player of the Year has been awarded since 2018. Garrett is the first Jayhawk to be awarded this honor.

This adds another trophy to Garrett's impressive season. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett led the Big 12 with 4.65 assists and a 2.67 assist/turnover ratio while ranking fourth with 1.81 steals. The junior guard from Dallas also logged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

