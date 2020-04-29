Klieman, Weber take 13% pay cut, K-State Athletics staff reduces salary

Kansas State Athletics announced a series of pay cuts to staff starting at the beginning of the upcoming fiscal year on July 1.

Head football coach Chris Klieman and men's basketball coach Bruce Weber will both take a 13 percent pay cut. All K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10 percent reduction. Those who make between $100,000 and $150,000 will see their salary reduced by 5 percent.

The University says these salary reductions are expected to save the department about $1.5 million. It also said they cut its operating expenses by 10 percent, saving about $2 million, for the upcoming year.

“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”