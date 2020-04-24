Kathy Allen hired as new Hayden volleyball coach

Kathy Allen has been hired as the new volleyball coach at Hayden High School.

Allen brings with her an impressive resume of collegiate coaching success. She previously coached for 18 seasons at Baker University. She's the winningest coach in the volleyball program's history (385-226 career record).

She finished her career with Baker ranked 14th in the NAIA career wins list. Allen places in the top 25 in career NAIA winning percentage at .630.

Allen retired from Baker after the 2015-16 school year.

She takes over a Hayden squad marked with continued success under previous coach Jesica Farmer-Walter. Hayden made 14 state tournament appearances and won 5 state titles in 15 seasons.

Hayden most recently won the 4A state championship last fall.