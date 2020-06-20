Kansas student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

One KU student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus. Another student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

86 football student-athletes received the nasopharyngeal swab and antibody blood tests, and 110 staff members (includes coaches and support staff) received the nasopharyngeal swab test.

A release published by KU Athletics says that the student-athlete that tested positive for the coronavirus showed no symptoms prior to returning to Lawrence for voluntary football activities.

The athlete is self-isolating and is being monitored by medical professionals.

KU Athletic Director released a statement saying:

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes remains the highest priority in our athletics department. As our student-athletes choose to return at various dates in the coming weeks for voluntary activities, it is our priority to them, as well as their families, to ensure their health is appropriately cared for even more so now during this pandemic. Our staff and doctors have been prepared for the inevitable situation where a student-athlete received a positive COVID-19 test and immediately followed the plans and policies prepared by Kansas Team Health. Our student-athlete is being cared for and provided necessary items should he develop symptoms. The partnership with Kansas Team Health has been a tremendous asset since it was formed a year ago, but as we’ve all navigated this uncharted territory together, the medical advice and recommendations from their team of experts has been a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. While we can be almost certain there will be additional positive tests, we are committed to properly handling each individual with the highest medical care and doing our part to mitigate the spread.”

No word was given if the student-athlete that tested positive for COVID-19 might have spread the virus to any other student-athletes.