Kansas Shrine Bowl moved to Hummer Sports Park

The Kansas Shrine Bowl has a new location. The 47th annual edition of the game will move to Hummer Sports Complex, staying in Topeka. It is scheduled to be played July 18th.

It was originally scheduled to be played at Washburn University. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a campus closure.

“While health and safety concernsare still a factor, we are excited to have a new venue and are increasingly hopeful we will be playing football on July18th," said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

“Hummer Sports Complex is an amazing facility and their staff and support will be a tremendous asset.”

While the game played between the white lines will kickoff like usual, there will be some changes to the games atmosphere. A press release made by the Kansas Shrine Bowl said that the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band is still cancelled. Dr. William Woodsworth, the Director of Athletic Bands at Emporia State University, and A.J. Pence, Band Director at Valley Falls High School, say they will work to put together the "37th Annual Kansas Masonic All-State Virtual Band" in it's place.

Other changes include a cancellation of the Participant Appreciation Banquet, Strong Legs Run 5K and hospital screening clinic. The Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheer Camp has been shortened to a two-day, commuter camp that will be taking place at a Topeka school district Facility.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Parade, high school football combine and Jr. All-Star Challenge are still being considered but could be altered or cancelled.

The four-man golf scramble is still scheduled at the Topeka Country Club and hosted by the Arab Shrine Golfers on Friday, July 17th.