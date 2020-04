Former Kansas offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Adeniji started 48 games for the Jayhawks since walking on at KU. He played both tackle spots. Bengals coaches say that Adeniji will get a chance to play both tackle and guard at the next level.

While with KU, Adeniji was an All-Big 12 honorable mention three times and once selected to the All-Big 12 Second-Team.