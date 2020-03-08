KU/K-State players awarded Big 12 Honors

Multiple men's hoops players between Kansas and Kansas State were given Big 12 honors.

KU big man Udoka Azubuike was named the Conference Player of the Year. Azubuike leads the NCAA in field goal percentage at .748. The Delta, Nigeria, center is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double with 13.7 ppg and 10.5 rpg. He also leads the Big 12 in double-doubles with 15 and is second in blocked shots at 2.6. Azubuike is the only player in the NCAA averaging a double-double (14.0 ppg, 11.6 rpg) and 3.0 blocks in conference games this season.

Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Versatile on both ends of the court, Garrett was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the second straight season. He leads the league with 4.65 assists and a 2.67 assist/turnover ratio while ranking fourth with 1.81 steals. The junior guard from Dallas contributes 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Azubuike and guard Devon Dotson were both named to the All-Big 12 first-team. Garrett was named a third-team selection. Ochai Agbaji was an honorable mention.

Azbuike and Garrett were both selections to the Conference All-Defensive team.

For Kansas State, senior Xavier Sneed was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention. During his senior year with the Wildcats, Sneed led K-State in points per game, averaging 14.4 a contest.