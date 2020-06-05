KU athletics reaches settlement with former HFC David Beaty

KU Athletics has reached a $2.55 million agreement with former head football coach David Beaty. Both sides agreed to end all litigation and disputes.

Kansas fired Beaty in November 2018 to make way for the hiring of Les Miles. Per his contract, Beaty was owed nearly $3 million for being fired without cause. Because of potential NCAA violations, KU denied payments to Beaty.

In a statement released from the institution, KU said "Despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact. For the betterment of KU, and driven by a willingness to move forward during a time of uncertainty in college athletics, the University has now put this matter behind us. All funds to be paid as part of the settlement will come from the original amount placed in escrow during the 2018-2019 fiscal year following Beaty's separation from KU."