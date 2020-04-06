K-State's Sproles doubly honored on NFL's All-Decade Team

The NFL put out its All-Decade Team for the 2010s Monday, and one player made the list twice!

K-State alum Darren Sproles was selected as punt returner.. and offensive flex player, which is someone who fills multiple roles.

He's just the fourth player to make an all-decade team in multiple positions. Former Kansas City Chief Dante Hall did it in the 2000s.

The Olathe North graduate starred at KSU from 2001 to 2004. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers, moving to New Orleans in 2011. He spent three seasons with the Saints, before he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He retired at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Six current or former Chiefs made the 2010s All-Decade Team: Eric Berry, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu, LeSean McCoy, and Darrelle Revis.

KU's Chris Harris was the second defensive back alongside Mathieu.

Only two quarterbacks were allowed, and the committee went with the Patriots' Tom Brady and Packers' Aaron Rodgers. Those choices overlook Drew Brees, who set career records for pass completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completion percentage the decade.

Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll were the coaches of the decade.

You can see the full NFL 2010s All-Decade Team by clicking here.