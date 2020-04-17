K-State's Peyton Williams not selected in the WNBA Draft

The WNBA Draft came to an end with former Kansas State women's basketball star Peyton Williams still on the board.

Williams played basketball four seasons with the Wildcats. She achieved a number of high marks with K-State. Williams was the first player in program history with 1,500 or more career points, 950 or more career rebounds, 200 or more career assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more career blocks.

She's 9th in program history for career points (1,553), fifth in school history for career free throws made (333), third for career rebounds (967), third in program history for career double-doubles (33), 24th in school history for career assists (221) and fifth in program history for career blocks (119).

Williams played in 128 career games with 116 starts. She's tied for 10th in school history for career starts.

Williams was also a All-Big 12 second-team selection in Volleyball.

The Topeka-native played high school basketball at Cair Paravel Latin High School.