K-State and Nebraska renew rivalry on the hardwood

Kansas State has agreed to a three-game men's basketball series with former Big 12 rival Nebraska. The first game will be played December 19, 2020 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The following year will be a road game for the Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That game in Lincoln, Nebraska will tip-off December 18, 2021. The final agreed to game will take place on December 17, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.

“This is a nice three-game series for us and a real win-win for both schools,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “(Director of Operations) Drew (Speraw) was looking for a neutral site game at the same time as Nebraska and it just worked out for both parties. We started with the game in Kansas City then added the home-and-home series later. With the shared conference history, the closeness of both campuses and our relationship with Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and his staff, a series like this just makes too much sense.”

The 219 meetings represent the fourth-longest series in school history, following Kansas (293), Missouri (237) and Iowa State (231). K-State leads the all-time series (126-93).